By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, Sept. 19, GNA - Kumasi, Ghana's oldest and second-largest city, is set to showcase its rich tourism potentials as it hosts the national celebration of the 2019 World Tourism Day scheduled for September 27, the Ghana Tourism Authority ( GTA)) has assured.

"We have no doubt that this year's event is a real home-coming, because Kumasi and the Ashanti Region in general, is a repository of some of the best and intriguing tourism as well as historic cultural sites in sub-Saharan Africa," Mr Peter Achampong, the Regional GTA Manager, noted.

The Lake Bosomtwe and Asante Traditional Buildings (ATBs) - enlisted as world heritage sites, as well as Prempeh II Jubilee and Manhyia Palace Museums, a preserve of Asante’s monarchical history and Kumasi Zoological Gardens, are some of the facilities expected to attract visitors and tourists.

Other key sites include Bonwire, home of the kente-weaving industry, Ahwiaa crafts industry, Yaa Asantewaa museum, Komfo Anokye Sword site, amongst others.

Mr Achampong, briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, on the programme outline for the event, said the GTA would lead a mammoth float through some principal streets on September 25, followed by a symposium the next day.

There would also be an exhibition and grand durbar on September 27 at the Centre for National Culture, where fascinating historic artifacts and the rich Asante culture, would be showcased.

The GTA Regional Manager said the programme would be historic since it was coinciding with Ghana's commemoration of the 'Year of Return', expected to bring back into the country thousands of Diasporan Africans.

"Tourism and Jobs - a Better Future for all", is the theme for this year's event, and ahead of the Day, the GTA had been engaging stakeholders in order to whip up patronage.

Mr Achampong indicated that tourism was one of the fastest growing sectors, providing jobs for many people globally.

The nation should, therefore, increase her investment portfolio in this area to bring enormous benefit to the people.

He advised operators of tourist and hospitality facilities to strive to adhere to the professional ethics of their job within the GTA regulations for efficiency.

They should work assiduously to enhance their image by keeping their surroundings clean and also demonstrate good mannerism towards their visitors.

