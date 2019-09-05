news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei/Milicent Tamakloe

Koforidua, Sept 5, GNA - The Ghana Tourist Authority (GTA), has trained stakeholders in the informal sector comprising drinking bar and chop bar operators, and wayside food vendors in Koforidua as part of a nationwide training programme.

According to Mr Ekow Sampson, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the GTA, the training programme was an exercise for them to adapt standards of the tourism industry.

He indicated that chop bars, drinking bars and the others in the informal food and beverages sector formed about 80 percent labour, yet they were not contributing to the National Tourist Fund, while the hotels and restaurants which formed only 20 per cent were paying to the fund.

Mr Sampson said apart from getting them to appreciate the need to contribute towards the tourism levy, it was also to build their capacities and skills to provide quality services to their customers to boost local tourism where they mostly operated.

He noted that because food vendors and drinking spots in the informal sector were spread everywhere, they were the first point of call for food for many tourists and so the training would school them on food hygiene to prevent the rise in food poisoning.,

He disclosed that a survey conducted at the Ridge Hospital showed that food poisoning was on the rise and therefore the training was strategic to position them to contribute fully to the promotion of the tourism industry.

Mr Alex Boakye, Standard and Quality Assurance Officer of GTA, said as part of the standards, every bar or food joint must have locker rooms, shower and toilet facilities to ensure hygiene.

Madam Margaret Hammond, secretary of the Koforidua Bar Operations Association, thanked the GTA for the training and urged participants to take the training tips seriously to enhance their service delivery.

GNA