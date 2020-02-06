news, story, article

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Feb. 6, GNA - The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with COCOBOD and Cocoa Processing Company will celebrate the 2020 National Chocolate Day on the theme; “My chocolate experience, my holistic well-being”.

The Chocolate Day celebrated under the auspices of Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is organised on February 14, to promote the consumption of chocolate and highlight chocolate as a healthy product.

The GTA made this known in a release signed by Mr Jones Aruna Nelson, Acting Manager, Corporate Affairs, and issued to the Ghana News Agency, on Wednesday in Accra.

The release said the Chocolate Day activities for this year would commence with a digital campaign competition where people would post a picture of themselves enjoying chocolate or any product produced with chocolate on social media and tag the GTA with the hashtag #MyChocolateExperience#ChocolateDay2020#EatGhana.

Winners of this competition will be awarded on February 14, 2020.

It said there would also be a nationwide Cocoa Art Competition starting from Saturday, February 1, to February 10, where participating artists would submit a painting depicting the Cocoa Story, to the Accra Tourist Information Center.

The statement said artists outside Greater Accra Region would submit to respective GTA Regional offices. Winners would also be awarded on the February 14.

“There will be health screening and chocolate distribution at Anum Apapamu, a cocoa farming community near Suhum in the Eastern Region on Tuesday, February 11.

On the February 14 there will be a Cook Art at Kumasi Anglican Senior High School among selected Senior High Schools in the Region. This activity would be joined by the Ashanti Regional office of the GTA.

According to the release, as part of the celebrations all GTA regional offices would visit a government hospital in their respective regions where chocolate and other cocoa based products would be donated to the children on admission in the wards.

“The 2020 National Chocolate Day will be climaxed at the Alisa Hotel on February 14,” it added.

The National Chocolate Day is celebrated to change the widely held perception of the promotion of immoral conducts among the youth most especially on Valentine’s Day, to the promotion and consumption of made in Ghana chocolate, with the main objective of boosting domestic tourism, promoting the consumption of Made in Ghana chocolate and Cocoa based products.

Also, it aims at creating awareness for Ghanaians to appreciate the health benefits of Chocolate, and to promote Ghana as the preferred chocolate destination.

GNA