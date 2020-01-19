news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 19, GNA - The Ghana Standards Authority will from January 20, extend its testing service hours in a bid to satisfy customer needs of quick turnaround times.



Testing services in the areas of Engineering, General Chemistry, Polymers, Textiles, Gold and Petroleum Products will be available on week days from 0600hrs until 2200hrs.

Prior to this, the Authority provided testing services on week days during normal hours, 0830hrs to 1630hrs.

Mr Clifford E. Frimpong, GSA Director, Physical Sciences Directorate, said the extension is in line with Authority’s vision of becoming a customer-focused world-class standards organisation, bringing Metrology and Conformity Assessments services to the doorsteps of the general public.

He added: “we wish to inform operators in the building sector that, a special exercise has begun to enhance the implementation of satisfying the requirements of the Ghana Building Code (GS 1207-2018). Industry players and the general public can now have all their building and construction equipment tested in record time.

Additionally, we will provide On-site Testing of Precast Concrete Products, Conformity Assessment of Ready-mix Concrete Plants, Conformity Assessment of Quarry Aggregates and Testing of imported Clinker.

Officers from the Authority, will visit the premises/factories of industry players to conduct specific tests.

Included in the exercise is the inspection and testing of timber products for export with the aim to issue Certificate of Declaration /Compliance Reports or to provide Conformity Assurance to interested parties.

GSA is the government agency responsible for developing, publishing and promoting standards in the country. It was established by Standards Decree, 1973 (NRCD 173).

The Authority is also the national conformity assessment body.

GNA