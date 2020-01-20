news, story, article

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA



Bolgatanga, Jan. 20, GNA - Delegates of the Upper East Regional chapter of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) at the weekend re-elected four incumbent executives to steer the affairs of the Association for the next four years.

The four incumbent executives, who are part of a nine-member executive body of the Association, include; Mr Thomas Lambon, Chairman, Mr Kombian Bisianin, First Vice Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Panzin Tibil, Secretary and Mr Moses Salifu Duut, Public Relations Officer (PRO).

Apart from Mr Bisianin who was contested by Mr Mohammed Dinko, a former Second Vice Chairman, the rest of the three incumbent executives were unopposed.

Mr Samuel Aguuri Awini, polled 44 votes out of the 74 valid votes cast to win the Second Vice Chairman Position, while the other contestants, Mr Matthew Baba Ayinsone and Mr Haruna Agongo both polled 10 and 20 votes respectively.

Mr Francis Wuni, a former Bolgatanga Municipal Chairman of the GRNMA stood unopposed for Assistant Secretary Position.

The Assistant PRO position, which was keenly contested was won by Mr Atangiba Shakiru.

Madam Scholastica Akuntugiya, polled 53 votes to become the Treasurer after beating Mr Lambert Atiiga who polled 19 votes, while Madam Pascalina Anupio Ayirezang, also a former Bolgatanga Municipal GRNMA Secretary stood unopposed for the Assistant Treasurer position.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the election, Mr Lambon, the unopposed Chairman thanked delegates for their endorsement to lead the Association for the next four years, and called for unity among members.

He identified information dissemination, especially at the grassroots level as one major challenge of the Association, and gave the assurance that he would work together with the newly elected executives to push for better conditions of service for their members.

Mr Bernard Anankor, the Upper East Regional Chief Nursing Officer who congratulated the executives, stressed on the Association’s motto; “Unity is strength,” and urged all members of the GRNMA in the Region to put the election behind them and forge ahead in unity to achieve greater heights.

The Chief Nursing Officer expressed worry about some nurses who broke-away from the GRNMA to form different Associations within the nursing and midwifery professions.

He said such actions defeated the Association’s motto, adding that “We all have to come together and join the mother Association and with our numbers, we will have a strong common voice, which will enable us achieve results. Indeed the break-away is not doing us any good.”

Mr Stephen Adombire, a Delegate from the Builsa North District, observed that welfare and information dissemination were key areas of concern to members of the Association, and said “Our expectation from the newly elected executives is that they will pay greater attention to some of these issues so that members will feel they are really part of the Association.”

He urged them to engage members at the grassroots to enable them get better understanding of the challenges and fashion out ways to resolve them, and further charged the executives to “Standup and let government and stakeholders understand the role we play towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal three.”

