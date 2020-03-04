news, story, article

Samuel Dodoo, GNA



Accra. March 04, GNA - The Greater Accra Secretariat of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), has taken delivery of 28 new 16-seater Toyota Hiace buses supported by the GCB Bank Limited to argument their fleet.

It was a mutual high purchase loan agreement of GH¢342,600.00 between the union and the bank to pay back in a three-year period.

The new buses were equipped with modern devices to monitor and track-down recalcitrant drivers on their illegal activities such as over-speeding to minimise road deaths.





Mr Emmanuel Nii Ankrah, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the union, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the loan agreement was the vision of the union to strengthen them financially.

He said special drivers were selected to handle the buses as part of effort to pay the loan on time.

He said devices were fixed on the buses to ensure the drivers obeyed simple basic rules to minimise road deaths.

Mr Ankrah gave an assurance that the union would take delivery of another 200 buses after servicing the loan agreement.

“We have taken the drivers through driver-education programme and advised them to regard the safety of passengers and pedestrians when driving.”

He expressed gratitude to the bank for their support for the union.

