Accra, Jan 01, GNA - The Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG), Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Chapter has extended New Year greetings to all students and Ghanaians.



A statement issued by Mr Raphael Apetorgbor, President, GRASAG GIMPA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency wished everyone's aspirations be fulfilled in 2020.

"We congratulate our colleagues who have been able to secure scholarships and express solidarity with the struggling masses," it said.

"We wish to assure you that we shall spare no effort in advocating for educational reforms in Ghana."

It said GRASAG-GIMPA also further express solidarity with their working students, especially the wives who have to take care of children, home and office work, and attend to academic work at the same time.

"We wish to assure our international students of our avowed commitment to law and order which will no doubt guarantee your safety and comfort here in Ghana," it stated.

"To our continuing and final year students, we urge you to carry on the fight regardless of the evident challenges."

The statement said notable among their challenges were a meager research allowance, rising tuition fees, obnoxious residential facility charges, poor transport and feeding, and lack of access to the latest research/journal publication.

"We take this opportunity on behalf of all graduate students to call on the Ministry of Education to facilitate increased access to the latest journal publications that will enhance research and more frequent publications by both lectures and students.

"Meanwhile, we trudge along with our Azonto - one step forward, two steps backwards - knowing that our efforts shall be crowned with success.

"We look forward to a happy graduation ceremony in July 2020 when our parents, benefactors, family and friends will join with our management, lecturers and other members of staff in one happy GIMPA family," it said.

"Finally, we wish all Ghanaians a Happy New Year and charge our politicians, the youth and other electoral stakeholders to conduct the 2020 election cycle in peace and decorum, emphasising principle and issues to enhance our democracy."

