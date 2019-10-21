news, story, article

By Patrick Obeng, GNA



Accra, Oct. 21, GNA - The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of Ghana Trade Union Congress (TUC) has passed a vote of no confidence in their national officers whose term of office expired on September 15, this year.

At a Press Conference in Accra, Mr Isaac Esau, Western Regional Chairman of the Union, who spoke on behalf of NEC, named the officers as Brother Kwame Kuma, National Chairman; Brother Robert Sarbah, National Vice Chairman; George Ofori Davis, Acting General Secretary; Mr Alexander Krah, Deputy General Secretary; Mr Augustine Mensah, National 1st Trustee; and Nana Kodua Akuoko II, National 2nd Trustee.

He said prior to a meeting on October 8, 2019, NEC at a meeting on September 13, had in accordance with Article 9(g) of the 2015 GPRTU Constitution, directed the now former national officers to prepare a budget for the impending national delegates conference, form a Constitutional Review Committee to discuss proposed amendments to the GPRTU Constitution prior to conference.

Brother Esau said they were also to open an account for the Union and halt the practice where Union funds were kept in the personal account of an executive.

However he said at the meeting on October 8, it was established that the now former National Officers failed to adhere to these directives and NEC passed the vote of no confidence in them.

Brother Esau said as enshrined in Article 23(f) of the 2015 GPRTU Constitution, a committee was formed under the Chairmanship of Brother Ben Kusi, National Advisor to lead the Union to the delegates conference.

He said other members of the committee are Brother Isaac Esau, the Committee Secretary and Brother Emmanuel Nii Ankrah of the Greater Accra Region.

Two other members of NEC, Brother Johnson Kyere of the Eastern Region and Brother R.S. Artey of the Central Region were co-opted as part of the Committee.

He said per Article 9 (f) of the Constitution ‘The decisions of the NEC shall be binding on all members of the union and shall not be reversible by anybody except the Quadrennial Delegate s Conference or the NEC’.

GNA