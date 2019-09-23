news, story, article

By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA



Tema, Sept. 23, GNA - The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has inducted new officers for the Tema Zone with a call on church leaders to be courageous when preaching the Gospel in order to positively influence their generation.



The newly inducted leaders are also tasked to focus on the principles of the Holy Bible instead of preaching goodwill messages that brought wealth to the pastors and did nothing for the congregation.

In a key note address on Sunday during the induction at the Christ Apostolic Church International, Community Four, Tema, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the GPCC, Apostle Dr. Joseph Baisie, observed that leaders were important in every dispensation because that was how God ordained it for the orderly organization of the church.

“But when we look at what is happening now in the church, the character of those chosen by God to lead his people is bad; discrimination, hypocrisy, etc. is getting too much. So leaders are admonished to be strong because the people they were leading could lure them into favouring some above others,” Apostle Dr. Baisie said.

He observed that if they were not courageous, they would not be able to speak the word of God as they should, insisting that “sin was sin, goodness was goodness, let us not cover things and that needs courage.”

Apostle Baisie warned them against being lured by the extravagant lifestyle led by false prophets in order not to begin to manufacture prophecies just to decieve people to follow them just to make money.

Dr. Baisie also blamed congregation members for accepting without question everything those prophets told them, insisting that, “If you tell me my problem, it’s not enough, also help me solve it, otherwise you’ve done nothing.”

The Cleric said spiritual directions should not come from miracles or prophecies because the Bible says the surest word of prophecy was the word of God.

“If you stand on the word of God, and live a righteous life, He shows his glory and releases His blessing,” he revealed.

The Newly elected Chairman of the Tema Zonal Council of the GPCC, Reverend Emmanuel Kaatey Sackitey, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), observed that the Government was doing its best to make sure Ghana ran successfully, however there were still challenges because man’s efforts were limited.

Rev. Kaatey, who is also the Tema Area Pastor of Christ Apostolic Church International (CAC), observed that “when man gets to his limit, that was when God comes in, and therefore there was the need for a revival in Ghana to fight against the many challenges that were confronting us as a nation.”

He informed that when revival took place in other countries, it reduced the crime rate, law and order was restored and brought even criminals, drunkards, etc. to the church to be restored and become instruments in the hands of God..

Rev. Kaatey informed that his tenure will supervise the institution of an Educational Support Fund to take care of needy but brilliant students within the association, strengthen women’s fellowships of member churches, promote men and youth fellowships, among others.

Other members of the executives are APS Matthew Larbi Wettey, Church of Pentecost, Vice-Chairman, Rev. Eric Sakyi Ofori, Full Gospel Church International, Secretary, Apostle Stephen Kwame Ansong, Word Peace Ministry, Organizer.

Others are Rev. Ebenezer Ayer, Assemblies of God (AG), Treasurer, Rev. Emmanuel Ofori, AG, Member, Rev. Joseph Minnow, Gospel Ambassadors Church, Member, and Rev. Epaphras Duodu, Deeper Life Church, Member.

GNA