Accra, Oct. 5, GNA – Successive governments must invest in the nation’s education and welfare of the people to reduce poverty by 2050, Dr Tina Abrefa-Gyan, an Assistant Professor, Norfolk State University, United States, has said.

She said the country required a realistic plan that would push forward education and welfare development and give hope to the younger generation.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Dr Abrefa-Gyan, a social worker and an astute gender activist, said at least a 20-year development plan on education and welfare could transform the nation and propel it into middle income bracket.

Dr Abrefa-Gyan said successive governments must “think outside the box” in finding realistic interventions tackling national economic woes and poverty.

As a developing nation, she said, governments must invest in data collection, identify and create individual or asset development accounts for children from low income and poverty stricken homes.

“Through this we can encourage deep pocket individuals, private philanthropists and corporate institutions amongst others to invest in the education and welfare of poor children and let us see poverty halved by the year 2040 in Ghana”, she said.

Dr Abrefa-Gyan said the bold decision taken by the government towards the implementation of the free Senior High School programme was laudable and unprecedented.

This is because the free SHS programme has given a new direction to the nation’s education system.

She said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government poverty intervention strategies such as the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme and the One-District-One Factory (1D1F) had the potential to turn the fortunes of the nation.

Dr Abrefa-Gyan said President Akufo-Addo has built a solid foundation for national reconstruction processes to thrive and called on Ghanaians to embrace and support his policies and programmes.

She expressed optimism that successive governments would not alter and rather strengthen the social intervention programmes to improve on the socio-economic livelihoods of the people.

