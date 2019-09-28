news, story, article

By Denis Osei Gyamfi/ Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, Sept. 27, GNA - Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, has said government would ensure that the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) get the necessary training and logistics required to counter terrorism activities.

He said Ghana is facing with various threats and its neighbours are presently battling various jihadist movements.

Vice President Bawumia said the threat was moving closer home and measures are being put in place to effectively deal with them.

"The need for good working relations with your sister security services and intelligence bodies is very essential in these times.

“When terrorists attack, we need to be together, in the right frame of mind to react as appropriately.

“ I wish to assure you that the government would continue to work closely with the Military High Command to ensure that your logistics and operational needs are adequately met for both your internal and external operations", Vice President Bawumia said.

He said this at the General Parade by the Ghana Army as part of the activities to climax it's Army Week Celebration in Accra.

He said the Army Week Celebration is an impressive initiative that should be institutionalized.

"The continuous celebration of the Week, would remind all ranks of their responsibility towards the protection of the country from external aggression and internally, supporting the sister security agencies in ensuring peace and security.

“This will help our civilian counterparts to appreciate the sacrifices you make daily which enables many law abiding people go about their daily chores in peace ", Vice President Bawumia said.

He urged the GAF to redouble its intelligence gathering efforts and sharpen their readiness in order not to be taken by surprise.

The weeklong celebration which started on September 20 and ends on September 29 is being held under the theme:" Ghana Army-Providing Security for National Development ".

