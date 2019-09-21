news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 21, GNA – The Ministry of Sanitation, Water and Resources has called on the public to demonstrate their commitment to the goal and vision to make the country one of the cleanest in the world.



Today, September 21, 2019 would be observed as a “World Clean-up Day” for social action to be taken by the international community to address the threat of global solid waste management problems across the world.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by the Chief Director of the Ministry said, it is the expectation of government that the celebration of this year’s World Clean-up Day rekindles the collective spirit of the people to ensure a clean city in Africa.

The statement enjoined all members of public to mark the day with various clean-up activities and programmes in their homes, neighbourhoods and communities to promote the relevance of the event.

“It is in the light of the above that the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources in collaboration with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies have deployed street litter bins in selected major cities in the country as one of the intervention programmes for achieving the objective of the National Sanitation Campaign which was launched in 2017,” it said.

GNA