By Patrick Obeng, GNA



Accra, Jan. 16, GNA - Sheikh Alhaji Mohammed Salisu Shaban, an Islamic Scholar , has appealed to the government to honour the late Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass, World Islamic Scholar, posthumously for his immense contribution towards the socio-economic development of the country.

He noted that Sheikh Nyass, a Senegalese, who passed some 45 years ago, contributed immensely to the establishment of the Tema Harbour and the Akosombo Dam in 1965.

Sheikh Shaban made the appeal in an interview the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra on Thursday.

He said he was the interpreter during the conversation between Sheikh Nyass and Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah and that the contribution of Sheikh Nyass could not be ignored.

Sheikh Shaban who described Sheikh Nyass as a man of peace said he celebrated the birthday of the World Islamic scholar which falls on March 14, annually and this year would not be an exception.

He appealed to all peace-loving Ghanaians to join him to mark this year’s occasion at the Kawokudi Park.

Sheikh Shaban advised political parties to settle any intra disputes by burying their differences and pursue peace and reconciliatory moves ahead of election 2020.

He charged the citizenry to demonstrate a high level of patriotism and get rid of selfishness, greed and wickedness.

