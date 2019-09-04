news, story, article

Bawjiase (C/R), Sept. 4, GNA – Government has been urged to formulate policies that would boost the efforts of rural women in the fight against poverty.

Prophetess Grace Wobill, in-charge of the Graceland Prayer Ministry, said this at a meeting with the youth, especially girls, of Awutu Bawjiase in the Central Region, to discuss issues that would improve their wellbeing.

The Ministry, apart from its religious obligation, has established a preparatory school at Awutu Bawjiase and it is in the process of establishing a vocational institution and a “Graceland Home” for orphans.

Prophetess Wobill called on policy makers to link issues concerning women with development.

She urged women advocacy groups to intensify public education on the fight against poverty, adding, the groups should also form a consensus that would help to champion the concerns of women who formed the majority of the poor.

The Ministry has a core mandate to help champion the cause of women and children through interventions put in place to empower the vulnerable and to encourage them to go into high income-earning activities.

She said specific commitments were required to address the needs of the vulnerable and to explore ways to improve the living standards of women.

The prophetess said women would be able to support their families if they went into productive ventures rather than migrating to the cities in search of non-existent jobs.

