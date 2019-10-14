news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Oct. 14, GNA – School for Life, a non-governmental organization (NGO), has called on government and interest groups to institute policies and programmes to address structural barriers affecting girls’ education.

It said a well-structured system of education for girls would promote and sustain the interest of girls in pursuing higher education in the country.

The NGO also called on stakeholders including parents, traditional authorities and religious heads to create the needed ambiance that would promote girls’ education in the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by School for Life and signed by Mr Karimu Alhassan Mohammed, its Education Technical Advisor, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale on Friday to celebrate this year’s International Day of the Girl Child.

The International Day of the Girl Child, celebrated globally on October 11, every year, recognizes the rights of girls.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: “GirlForce: Unscripted and Unstoppable”.

The statement said “Addressing the structural barriers to girls’ education constitutes a significant step toward educating girls and changing the future”

It said “girls, when educated, are economically empowered, live better lives and are able to make right choices”, and gave the assurance that “School for Life is committed to ensuring that more girls are enrolled in schools and have access to quality education”.

GNA