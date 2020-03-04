news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Navrongo (UE), March 4, GNA - The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has appealed to the government to implement policies and programmes that would address the numerous challenges facing its members to increase productivity.

It urged government to address the poor conditions of services, inadequate working tools, delay and frustrations in promotion, upgrading and conversions of staff among others to enable the staff contribute significantly to the nation’s development.

CLOGSAG made the appeal in Navrongo in the Kassena-Nankana Municipal, at a get-together event which formed part of the 2019 Maiden Annual End-of-year celebration.

The event, which was organised by the Kassena-Nankana Municipal branch of the CLOGSAG, brought together members of the Association, top management of the Assembly and the Upper East Regional CLOGSAG Executives to dine, socialize and strategize to help build the nation.





Mr Abdul-Baqi Alhassan, the Kassena-Nankana Municipal Chairman of CLOGSAG, who spoke on behalf of the Association appealed to Government to take pragmatic measures to combat the challenges affecting members of the Association, to enable them offer effective and efficient services for national development.

He appealed to the CLOGSAG National Secretariat to resource the District CLOGSAG Secretariats with computers and printers to improve services rendered to its members.

The Municipal Chairman also used the occasion to brief members on the achievements made in 2019, notably among them, the facilitation of members to access CLOGSAG instant loans, welfare loan and CLOGSAG Fund Partial Withdrawal.

It also awarded five best performing and hardworking members at the Maiden Annual Excellence Awards, reversed membership of members who were wrongly moved to Local Government Workers Union of Trade Union Congress and organised a capacity building training programmes for members.

Speaking on behalf of Mr William Adum, the Chief Executive for the area, Mr Al-hassan Ziblim Alhassan, the Coordinating Director, gave the assurance that their concerns would be channelled to the government to ensure that their working conditions were improved.

Madam Martina Awuni, the Upper East Regional Secretary of CLOGSAG, used the occasion to introduce the Hedge Pension Trust to members and urged members to take advantage of the scheme to secure a better future.

She also stated that for the past two years the Upper East Regional CLOGSAG Secretariat had been trying to put in place a welfare scheme and indicated that the constitution has been drafted and submitted to CLOGSAG National Secretariat for inputs.

GNA