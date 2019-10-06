news, story, article

By Julius K. Satsi/Jesse Owusu Ampah, GNA



Accra, Oct. 6, GNA – Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, the Minister of Aviation, has said the Ministry intends to train more young people, particularly females to become pilots.

Mr Adda said his Ministry is partnering the Ministry of Finance to help meet the shortage of local pilots in the industry.

The Minister said this at the "Girls in Aviation Day" organised by Women in Aviation International, Ghana Chapter at the weekend.

The event, which brought together girls from schools including Nungua Secondary School in Accra; Ola Girls Secondary School in Ho; and some girls from Junior High Schools in the Accra metropolis was held under the theme: “Connect, Explore and Experience”.

Mr Adda, who is also the Member of Parliament for Navrongo Constituency, said the Ministry was working hard to increase female professionals in the aviation industry as the number of the current female professionals in the sector was low.

The Minister said the Ministry will be rolling out an Aviation Training Academy initiative that would give young people at the secondary and tertiary level the opportunity to study courses related to aviation and urged young females to join the training academy to build their careers in the industry.

Madam Juliet Aboagye Wiafe, the President of Women in Aviation International, Ghana Chapter, said the group would be forming aviation clubs in schools for the girls, where there would be groomed in aviation prospects.

Madam Wiafe, who is also the Director of Audit at the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, said the event was the fourth celebration of the Girls in Aviation Day since its inception in the country, adding that the previous ones were held in Kumasi.

She commended the Ministry of Aviation and government for adopting measures to deliberately increase female professionals and mainstream workers at the aviation industry in the country.

GNA