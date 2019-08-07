news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh GNA



Tema, Aug. 07, GNA - The Ghana Regional Appropriate Technology Industrial Service (GRATIS) will be revamped to provide technological support for industries in the country.

Addressing the media after a working visit to the GRATIS agency in Tema, Mr. Robert Ahomka - Lindsay, a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industries, noted that, GRATIS will be energized to play its proper role in the nation's industrialisation drive.

It was time serious attention was given to GRATIS to achieve the purpose for which it was establishment, he said.

The Deputy Minister explained that, many industrial equipment and machine parts were imported but a strong GRATIS could localize a bigger share of the imports.

Mr. Ahumka-Lindsay said manufacturing was the best way to enhance the country's economic prospects adding that GRATIS was willing and able to meet such demands.

According to the Deputy Minister, GRATIS, when revamped with modern equipment and resources, would provide the needed technological support to argument the government’s flagship one district, one factory, policy.

Mr. Kofi Adjei Ntim, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), GRATIS foundation, stated that, the foundation was positioning itself to compete with both local and foreign technological companies.

He explained that GRATIS would train more professionals to tackle the technological challenges facing the country.

According to the CEO, GRATIS foundation would soon become one of the global centres of excellence in research and innovation for appropriate technology products and services.

The GRATIS was established as an agency under the Ministry of Trade and Industry in 1987 and represented in 10 Regional Capitals in Ghana.

