news, story, article

By Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Sunyani, Sept. 03, GNA – The government is determined to equip the nation’s security services to become efficient and one of the best globally, Mr. Ambrose Dery, the Interior Minister announced in Sunyani.

He said the government was therefore providing essential equipment and logistics required by the security services for personnel to effectively deliver their mandate to enhance the protection of lives and property of citizens.

Mr Dery made the statement when he addressed the personnel of the security services at their respective regional headquarters as part of his one-day working visit to the Bono Region.

The visit enabled the Minister to meet the officers and personnel of the National Disaster Management Organisation and the Narcotic Control Board which are also under the Ministry of Interior to listen to their concerns and issues affecting their effective operations.

He mentioned the provision of arms and ammunitions, bullet proof personal protective equipment, including; vests designed with video cameras that could record and capture during operations and other vital infrastructure to make the country’s security even more stable as a major concern of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

At the headquarters of the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions Command of the Ghana Police Service, Mr. Dery emphasised that “we will make sure you are protected at your duty post”.

GNA