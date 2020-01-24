news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Dzolo-Gbogame (V/R), Jan 24, GNA - Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister said government will initiate full scale investigations into the incident at Dzolo-Gbogame in the Ho West District that led to the death of Wisdom Darke.

The Minister who visited the town to commiserate with the bereaved family, the chiefs and the people, described the death of the 28-year old man as “preventable,” adding that those who would be found culpable through police investigation would be dealt with appropriately in accordance with the law.





On January 22, 2020, Darke, a shop owner at Dzolo-Gbogame lost his life when a Ho West District Assembly pick-up allegedly run over him following a misunderstanding that ensued between him and a revenue taskforce of the Assembly.

The incident also culminated in an act of vandalism at the Ho West District Assembly by some youth of the town and attacks on the Assembly staff and journalists.





Dr. Letsa said the investigation would focus on the event leading to the death of the young man, attacks on the Assembly and journalists.

He implored people in the community to cooperate with the police in the investigation by providing them with necessary and credible information.

The Minister assured the bereaved family, the chiefs and the people that justice would not be compromised, and that government would also provide support towards a befitting burial of the deceased.

Togbe Sasraku III, Sohefia of Dzolo-Gbogame expressed gratitude to the Minister for the visit and said “what we want is justice” and pleaded with the Minister to ensure that the investigation was carried out without any biases.





“The pain of the community will go when justice is well served, we shall not lose hope though we lost a son with much potential,” he said.

GNA gathered that three persons have so far been arrested in connection with the incident assisting police investigation.

