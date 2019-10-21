news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Accra, Oct. 21, GNA - The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) will employ 7,730 non-teaching staff to be deployed to all the Senior High Schools across the country.

The initiative, which will provide jobs for security Assistants and kitchen assistants, is part of the Agency's School Support Programme to create jobs for the unemployed youth.

The programme is a two year project aimed at providing a healthy and safe environment school setting to deliver excellent academic performance.

The programme is financed by GetFund and would run as a sub project under the Youth in Community Improvement Module, as established in the YEA Regulation LI 2231.

This was announced by Prof Kwasi Opoku Amankwah, the Director General, GES, at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Service and the YEA.

Prof Amankwah signed for the GES while Mr Justice Kodua Frimpong, the Chief Executive Officer, YEA signed on behalf of the Agency.

He said the initiative was an integral part of the School's Operational Teams, to assist in the implementation of its activities in compliance with the GES standards and protocols.

He said the programme was to engage the unemployed youth in the various districts to provide security and excellent nutritional services for staff and students.

Prof Amankwah said government had deployed 14,000 teaching and non-teaching staff under the NABCO programme to work in the educational sector, as a measure to address the gaps in the sector.

He announced that government would soon employ over 14,000 teachers who have completed their national service from the Colleges of Education at the various schools in the country.

He urged the youth to take advantage of government programmes to be engaged and be productive in their endeavours.

Mr Frimpong of the YEA said by Thursday October 24, 2019, the positions would be advertised in the dailies, adding that, the programme would augment the strength of the current security and pantry staff of the various schools.

He urged the youth to visit the YEA centre for job opportunities.

GNA