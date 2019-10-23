news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - The Government, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, is currently developing a new local content law to consolidate existing legislation in the extractive industry.



Government was also committed to ensuring that bills and other legislations went through stakeholders’ engagement process before being passed into law.

Mr Benito Owusu- Bio, a Deputy Minister of the Ministry, who announced this during the Local Content Workshop organized by the Ghana Chamber of Mines in Accra said, "We will not impose bills or laws on stakeholders.”

The event was on the theme: "Harnessing the opportunities within the mining industry's local content: the journey so far and way forward".

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Mr. Sulemana Koney emphasised the need for all stakeholders to collaborate effectively for the growth of the industry.

GNA