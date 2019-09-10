news, story, article

Accra, Sept.10, GNA - Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, is expected to announce measures instituted by Government to curb illegal harvesting and trading of Rosewood.

The Minister will announce the measures when he takes his turn at the Meet-the-Press series in Accra on Wednesday, September 11.

In recent times, the media space had been inundated with reports of illegal export of Rosewood by some illegal Chinese miners in spite of a ban prohibiting trading in the rare species.

The Minister will give details on steps being undertaken by government to protect the endangered species that take almost 100 years to grow.

He will also outline strategies towards the implementation of forest plantation and provide further details on the status of some urban renewal projects, specifically, the National Cathedral and the Marine Drive projects.

Mr Cheremeh will also give an update on the status of the digitisation and automation of land registration being spearheaded by his Ministry as well as the current contribution of mining to Ghana’s economy.

The media encounter will be telecast live on Ghana Television’s channel and on all Ministry of Information social media platforms.

