news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Ho, March 05, GNA – Government has supplied a total of 53 motorbikes to districts and zonal coordinators of Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) in Volta and Oti Regions.

The bikes are to help the various coordinators to deliver effectively on their core mandates so that the desired objective of the programme would be achieved to enhance socio-economic development of the country.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, in handing over the bikes to the coordinators, said government was determined to provide support to various institutions and agencies so they could discharge their duties effectively and efficiently for the development of the country.





He entreated the coordinators to ensure that the bikes were used for their intended purposes, not for their personal gains, and also properly maintained for the nation to derive maximum benefit from them.

The Minister also asked the coordinators to quickly inform NABCO Authority should any personnel secured job and left post so they could have accurate and reliable data on personnel working with the Authority.

Mr David Lovely Davis, the NABCO Coordinator for Volta and Oti Regions, was grateful to government for the support, saying the bikes would go a long way to enhance the work of the coordinators.

He said some modules under the programme, especially Feed Ghana, required a lot of field work, thus, the need for the logistics to support the monitors in their daily monitoring activities to ensure high productivity.

The Coordinator said a monitoring team had been put in place to monitor the various district and zonal coordinators also to ensure that the bikes were properly maintained and put to good use.

Mr Carlos Billy Parku, Dean of District and Zonal Coordinators, Volta and Oti Regions, also commended government for the foresight saying it was a great relief to them and would enable them deliver effectively on their duties.

He said the bikes came at the right time because of the National Digital Address System exercise they were currently undertaking aimed at capturing every household in the districts.

GNA