By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Manyoro (UE), Oct. 21, GNA - Government has given GH¢50,000.00 cash as initial support to families that were affected by the recent torrential rains in the Upper East Region to enable them put their lives back in shape.

In addition to the cash, government also procured some varied relief items including; rice, blankets, cooking oil, mosquito nets and coil, soap, plastic buckets, basins, mats, mattresses, roofing sheets, maize and water purification tablets among others to be given to the victims.

Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahammudu Bawumia made the donation at Manyoro in the Kassena-Nankana Municipal of the Upper East Region, when he empathised with chiefs and people of the communities that were affected by the 12 days of rains and floods in the region.

From October 1 to 12, 2019, the Upper East Region experienced heavy rainfall that led to the destruction of property and loss of lives in some communities, some through drowning or collapsed buildings and others by lightening.

According to the Vice President “the reconciled numbers as we have it this morning shows that the direct impact of the rains have resulted in the loss of 19 lives and 19 others injured as a result of the recent rains.

“So we are here today to extend, on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, the government and the people of Ghana our deepest condolences to the affected families for the loss of lives and property that they have suffered as a result of this rainfall.”

Dr Bawumia explained that government was concerned about the tragedy and that the support was to enable the flood victims to deal with their immediate needs as the government continued to assess the situation and would intervene as required.

He said one death was too many and reiterated government’s commitment to resolve the issue of perennial flooding especially in the northern part of the country and added “that is the reason government is keen on constructing the Pwalugu multipurpose dam in the Talensi District.”

The Vice President however tasked the various Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) to assist families with either cement or good materials and provide technical support to enable people build structures that would withstand the pressure that usually associated with heavy rains.

Mr Kofi Adda, the Minister of Aviation and Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, also supported the flood victims with an amount of GHS5, 000.00.

Pe Dr Peter Atudiwe Atudipaare Pwakweah Manchi III, the Chief of Manyoro, expressed gratitude to government for the support shown to his people and said it would go a long way to assist them with their immediate needs.

The Chief, who is also a Law Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, however, appealed to government and other organisations to assist the affected families to rebuild their homes in order to find shelter.

Apart the Minister of Aviation, the Vice President was accompanied by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister for the Interior and Member of Parliament for Nandom, Mr Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh, the Director General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and Mr Salifu Saeed, the Northern Regional Minister and Acting Upper East Regional Minister.

