By Emelia B. Addae, GNA



Accra, Oct. 26, GNA – Mr Robert K. Amoah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Achiase in the Eastern Region, said 680,000 cocoa seedlings have been distributed to farmers in the district under the ‘Planting for Export and Development’ programme.

He said another 15,000 oil palm seedlings have been distributed to 250 farmers while additional seedlings were being nursed for another batch of farmers.

Mr Amoah made this known when he outlined some of the government’s flagship programmes for the district during the inauguration of a 10-member committee to create awareness on the upcoming referendum and the district level elections.

He said part of the ‘One million, one constituency’ programme has been used to construct a 10-unit market stalls and 16-unit market stalls at Osorase and Anyinem respectively.

The MP said a number of mechanised boreholes for about seven communities have been provided while others were under construction as the afforestation programme and the ‘One District One Factory’ were also ongoing.

