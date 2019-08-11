news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Aug. 11, GNA - Government has given the assurance that the Muslim and Zongo communities will benefit from government policies designed "not to leave anyone out in the nation's development agenda".

"Our broad-based and pro-poor programmes are meant to create jobs, wealth, resourceful youth and a literate citizenry across all levels of the Ghanaian society," Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, stated.

He was addressing a congregation of the Muslim faithful at the Kumasi Central Mosque, on the occasion of the commemoration of the 'Eid-ul-Adha'.

The event also dubbed 'Festival of the Sacrifice', seeks to honour the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience.

It is one of two holidays on the Islamic almanac celebrated worldwide, each year, during which the Muslim communities make supplication and sacrifices to God.

Mr. Osei-Mensah drawing an analogy of the sacrifices made by Abraham to the present scenario, said the citizenry could not make any meaningful contributions to national development without commitment and self-denial.

It was expected of all, he said, to be at peace with one another and also be disciplined for the growth of the society.

Sheikh Abdul Mummin Haroun, the Regional Chief Imam, prayed for the nation, citizenry and leadership.

He advocated religious tolerance amongst the people to foster peaceful co-existence.

GNA