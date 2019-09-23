news, story, article

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA



Accra, Sept. 23, GNA – Government’s effort to make Accra the cleanest city have received a major boost as Nesstra Ghana Limited, official distributors of Suvinil Paint has presented paint valued at GH¢ 150,000.00 to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to beautify the city.

Nesstra Ghana is supporting the government’s ambition through the AMA to create artistic designs on various walls along principal streets of Accra to beautify the capital city, Nana Yaw Ampem-Darko Marketing and Communications Manager of Nesstra Ghana Limited stated.

Nana Ampem-Darko told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that, Nesstra Ghana believed in the national agenda to make Accra the cleanest city, “we are therefore supporting efforts being made by the Metropolitan Assembly to beautify the capital city of Ghana.

“The capital city of Ghana deserves more than its current state and we must all work together to bring out the artistic impression of the city. We are supporting AMA to strengthen other programmes to promote a healthy and presentable destination for tourism in Ghana”.

He said the Nesstra collaboration with the AMA was part of their Corporate Social Responsibility and a project dubbed: “Colour for Communities,” which we have instituted to beautify especially deprived communities in the capital city of Accra.

Nana Ampem-Darko explained that: “To make the dream of Accra one of the beautiful cities in the world, Nesstra Ghana is donating large quantities of our premium paint SUVINIL to the Assembly to embark on painting selected street walls in major suburbs of Accra.

“This donation is only for the first phase of the whole project, and we want to assure all that by the third phase of the programme, Accra will by all standards be glittered with beautiful artistic paintings and colourful walls of some national monuments, and places of interests such as traditional edifices”.

Nesstra Ghana Limited is a registered Ghanaian Company that offers products and services to the Building and Construction, as well as the Mining and Power sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

The company collaborates with world-class premium brands and offers a complete solution in these sectors.

Some of the brands of Nesstra are; Suvinil Paint, Schneider electrical, ABB Electrical, L&T, Perkins Generators, DAB Pumps, Hilti Power Tools, Sika Construction Chemicals, and Delta Drives & Elevators.

Suvinil Paint is a premium brand that offers high-end product solution to the building and construction industry.

The paint is highly washable; resistant to harsh weather conditions, durable and hiding power, high Spread and coverage rate; easy application with higher Splash and Opacity rate; it is odorless, meaning after painting room is ready for use without any health challenges.

Suvinil paint can be applied on both interior and exterior surfaces.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah AMA Chief Executive Officer explained that the collaboration with Nesstra was a major incentive to the AMA’s recently launched project “Paint Accra”.

The AMA Chief Executive Officer emphasised that, branding Accra and making the site and scenery beautiful would require the involvement of all stakeholders and admonished the public to embrace the project.

“That for us to achieve this beautification project, the assembly will rely heavily on the creative art professionals to execute the initiative. I believe that in making Accra beautiful, our best allies are our friends in the creative industry,” he said.

Mr Adjei Sowah stressed the need for the private sector to join in the vision of making cities clean and beautiful and commended Nesstra Ghana Limited and its choicest brand Suvinil Paint for their contribution and urged other companies to emulate.

GNA