Accra, Jan 30, GNA - The Greater Accra Regional Youth Network has called on government to do everything possible under its purview to resuscitate Neoplan Ghana Limited.



They said the decision to close down was because of government's neglect towards the company in the past years.

“We as youth in Greater Accra Region see the closure of Neoplan Ghana Limited as a serious matter, which needs urgent attention by the government since jobs will be lost and the youth will be the biggest losers, either as direct, current or potential employees or their parents or guardians will be affected.”

Neoplan Ghana Ltd. when fully back into operations, will provide employment to most youth in the region and also serve as an avenue for technical students who are into automobile engineering to have their internships in this institution, to gain first-hand knowledge in what they have been learning in the school.

“We are therefore calling on the President and the Minister for Trade and Industry to intervene in this matter urgently and conduct an emergency meeting with the Executives and the Board of Neoplan Ghana Limited, to discuss with them, government's plans or intentions to support the company and after that make it known to the general public.

A statement signed by Joseph Kobla Wemakor, Greater Accra Public Relations Officer of the Network also appealed for financial support for the company to fully start operations by the first quarter of this year and consider the company first in all contracts relating to the company’s area of services and specializations.

The statement appealed to government to consider the adoption of Neoplan Ghana Limited as part of the One District, One Factory project for the people of Ga East Municipal Assembly and clarify to the people of Ghana, the specific issues that led to the neglect of the company.

GNA