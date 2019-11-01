news, story, article

By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA



Tamale, Nov 1, GNA - Madam Nancy Ansah, Board Member of Hope for Future Generations, has called on government to provide skills training for the youth, especially girls to empower them economically.

According to her, young people should be supported with skills training aimed at developing their entrepreneurial skills to enhance the management of their business enterprises.

Madam Ansah made the call during a meeting with Journalists organised by Hope for Future Generations (HFFG) in Tamale to reflect and discuss the way forward for the achievement of the objectives of the organisation.

She stated that stakeholders should implement interventions that would promote micro-savings and integrate village savings and loans schemes to increase their income earnings and empower them to participate in decision making at all levels.

Mrs Divine Ntiamoah Berko, the Project Coordinator for HFFG, Said it was important to educate young people on Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) information to enhance quality of life.

She noted that the teaching of SRHR would reduce maternal related health issues, including; neonatal, child mortality and morbidity among young people and noted that it would enhance enabling environment for greater respect for sexual and reproductive health rights of young people.

HFFG is a non-governmental, nonprofit organisation that seeks to improve on the health and socio-economic status of women, children and young people through innovative and acceptable participatory strategies in beneficiary communities.

