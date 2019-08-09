news, story, article

Accra. Aug. 9, GNA - The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources on Friday lifted the suspension of the operations of the Ghana Manganese Company (GMC) following the good faith shown by the firm towards amicable resolution of the issues raised by government.

Government shutdown the operations of the Company on Tuesday, August 6, after findings of the technical and financial audit revealed that, GMC had defaulted in payment of taxes, annual mineral rights fees and price manipulation running into millions of dollars.

A statement signed and issued by Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in Accra on Friday, said after two crunch meetings between representatives of government and management of GMC, the parties agreed to expedite action towards the resolution of the issue.

“In light of the good faith shown by the company to work with government towards amicable resolution including the joint manning of the Weigh Bridge located at the mine and tonnages, loaded onto ships to guarantee accurate computation of revenue, I have asked the Company to resume its operations,” it said.

The Ministry, however, assured Ghanaians that efforts were being made to protect the interest of all employees, local contractors and the state.

GNA