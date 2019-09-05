news, story, article

Bawku (U/E) Sept. 5, GNA - Government’s commitment to develop the human resource capital is a major priority as it is the key to boost the country’s economy, Madam Tangoba Abayage, the Upper East Regional Minister, has said.

The government is initiating development projects such as education, health and socio-economic programmes that would prepare the human resource to contribute its quota in our nation building efforts.

Madam Abayage said this during a working visit to the Tempane, Garu and the Binduri districts of the Upper East Region where she inspected some selected development projects, some of which have been completed and handed over to user agencies and communities while others were at advanced stages of completion.

Some of the projects she inspected were health facilities, dams under the ‘One Village One Dam’ (1V1D) initiative, warehouses and school infrastructure.

At the Tempane District, Madam Abayage said, “I have resolved to take periodic field trips to each district to see for myself, the development work that are being undertaken under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”.

She said she is aware of various physical projects including school blocks, health facilities, roads and bridges among others, being undertaken across the region and the positive impact some social and pro-poor interventions were making in the lives of the rural poor.

“It is for this reason that I thought it proper to hit the ground to hear testimonies from the real beneficiaries and to also see how the implementing authorities such as the assemblies and other state actors, are assisting in the delivery of government’s mandate to the people”.

Madam Abayage, in the company of Alhaji Assibi Azonko, the Upper East Regional Coordinating Director; Colonel Rtd. Benjamin Ajibadeck Regional Security Liaison Officer; and Mr Paul Abugri, the Tempane District Chief Executive, inspected a completed dam, under the 1V 1D initiative, at the Yabrago Community.

The dam which is fitted with an underground outlet valve has its banks intact and had collected a lot of water.

At the Tempane Senior High School, the Minister addressed school authorities and the students and inspected a newly built 10-unit boys’ dormitory, 16-unit girls’ dormitory and a six classroom block for the school.

At the Garu District, she inspected an ongoing nine-room office block building for the district’s Department of Agriculture saying that undue delays in the execution of some government projects would not augur well for the development of the area and advised the Assembly to terminate and repackage contracts to contractors who could do the job in good time.

The Minister also inspected the construction of the Denugu Health Centre in the Garu District and called on the health authorities and the Assembly to speed up the process to start using the facility so that health care services could begin in the area.

She also inspected a warehouse at Denugu under the ‘One District – One Warehouse’ policy which was at about 90 per cent complete, and urged the community members to make maximum use of the facility to prevent post-harvest losses.

At the Binduri District, the Minister inspected ongoing works on a six-unit classroom block in the Kulunvae community which has a library, staff room, a store and an office.

