Accra, Feb.26, GNA - Government has denied alleged stories published by an unknown writer and websites of suspicious origin that indicate that it had withdrawn or intends to withdraw the current Pension Scheme for Police and other Security Services.



A statement signed by Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, the Deputy Minister of Information and copied to the Ghana News Agency described the stories as maliciously fabricated and aimed at courting disaffection for Government amongst the country’s gallant men and women in uniform.

“Government by this release, reiterates its position that it has not and does not intend to withdraw CAP 30 Pension Scheme or any Pension Scheme of any of the country’s Security Services. Government will not make any changes that will make the Police or any security personnel worse off, not while serving or on retirement,” the statement said.

Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister for the Interior, according to the statement, represented this position to the rank and file of the Security Services on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at the Police Headquarters, when he stated: “The Ghana Police Service will not be migrated from CAP 30 as being rumoured since Government recognizes the supreme sacrifices it makes for the country.”

Government, the statement emphasised, condemned in no uncertain attempts by unscrupulous persons to cause confusion within the ranks of Security Services.

It urged the media to exercise great discretion and the highest ethical standards, when reporting on security and related matters.

Government called for utmost calm and restraint amongst security personnel and the public and gave an assurance that it remained committed to the welfare of the country’s security personnel.

GNA