By Stephen Asante/Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, Feb. 12, GNA - The Government of Ghana has made part payment of its indebtedness to Messrs China Geo-Engineering Corporation, contractors working on the Sofo-Line Interchange Project, to ensure its speedy completion.

“China Geo-Engineering Corporation is back and has started working. Hopefully, we intend to complete the Project about six months from now,” he assured the public, Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister of Roads and Highways, told a town hall meeting and results fair in Kumasi.

The Project, which commenced in 2008, and about 75 per cent complete, had seen lots of challenges, especially in relation to the release of the requisite funds to the contractors, compelling the workers to suspend activities intermittently.

This development had come with its own discomfort to commuters on the road - which links the Ashanti Region to the northern and other parts of the country.

“We are aware of the difficulties users of the road are going through - that is why the Nana-Akufo-Addo-led Administration has undertaken extensive discussions with the contractors to resume work for successful completion of the Project,”

The contractors, he explained, had been paid substantial amount of money from the recent GH¢2.2 billion ordered for payment by the Presidency through the Ministry of Finance to some strategic companies.

Issues bothering on the Project was one of the fundamental infrastructural topics which came up for discussion during the question time segment of the programme, ostensibly due to its strategic location and the long delay in its completion.

The general scope of the construction work includes two interchange bridges at Sofo-Line and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), reconstruction of 11-kilometre six lane dual carriageway and drainage facilities, amongst others.

Mr. Amoako-Atta said the government would deliver on its promise of providing a first class road network to facilitate and boost socio-economic activities.

Therefore, all road projects started in the Region was being given the needed attention.

