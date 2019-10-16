news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA



Awaso (WNR), Oct. 16, GNA - Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has inspected ongoing construction work of two weigh bridges in Awaso and Apemanim in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality and Ahanta West District respectively.

The construction of the two weigh bridges would enable the Minerals Commission to accurately measure the tonnages of bauxite and manganese being cart to the Takoradi Port for export.

The facilities, being funded by the Minerals Commission, would enable government to ascertain the quantum of bauxite and manganese exported by the Ghana Bauxite Company (GBC) and the Ghana Manganese Company (GMC); and the expected revenue due the state.

It will also help the government to clear any doubt about perceived under declaration of tonnages of bauxite and manganese exported by the GMC and GBC.

The Minister and his entourage, comprising Mr Addae Antwi Boasiako, the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission; Mr Kofi Agyei, the Chief Inspector of Mines; and Mr Ben Aryee, the Mine Advisor to the Minister; as well as some staff of the Commission and the Ministry, first visited the site acquired for the construction of a weigh bridge at Apemanim on Tuesday, October 15.

The Minister held discussions with the landowner and cleared any differences with regards to payment of compensation and cost of land for the project.

After the discussions, the land owner and the Minister agreed for commencement of work on the project, which includes clearing of the site, levelling of the land, setting the platform for the weigh bridge and other civil works.

At Awaso on Wednesday, October 16, the Minister inspected the ongoing construction work of the weigh bridge located within the Ghana Bauxite Company's operational area.

Mr Kobina Mensah, the Maintenance Officer of the GBC, took the Minister and his entourage round the site secured for the weigh bridge and an old weigh bridge constructed by the GBC for measuring its trucks loaded with bauxite.

He admitted that the Company's weigh bridge sometimes indicated error while recording the loads, but could not do anything about it because there was no alternative.

Reacting to the observations made after the inspection, Mr Asomah-Cheremeh was of the conviction that the completion of the weigh bridges would prevent any discrepancies in the quantum of bauxite and manganese exported and promote transparency and accountability.

Currently, the Government of Ghana has 20 percent shares each in the two mining companies and the completion of the weigh bridges would safeguard its interest in verifying the quantities of bauxite and manganese mined and exported respectively.

