By Adams/Ampah/Todd/Marfo, GNA



Accra, Oct 15, GNA – Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, a Deputy Minister of Information, has reiterated government’s commitment to fix the challenges of the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

As a step to demonstrate the pledge, the government he said had drafted and submitted a proposal to reposition the Agency to cabinet for consideration.

Mr Hadzide said this at the third Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) 70th Anniversary lecture organised by the Association on Tuesday in Accra.

The lecture, which focused on GNA was on the topic: “Efficient News Gathering and Dissemination for Democracy and National Integration: The role of Ghana News Agency.”

It was attended by present and former staff of the Agency, its Board Members and other senior journalists from other media houses.

Mr Hadzide stated that because the GNA was a priority of the government, it had facilitated the separation of the Ministries of Information and Communications to make the Agency visible and be supported.

He gave an assurance that the government was committed to the growth of the nation’s premier news agency, and would do its possible best to help address the challenges that the GNA was facing.

Mr Hadzide said government was reconsidering the decision of the Agency to retain its Internally Generated Fund to help solve its needs.

Many media practitioners who attended the lecture made passionate appeal to the government and development partners to resource the Agency due to it pivotal role in national development.

Mr Kwaku Sekyi Addo, former GNA staff, underscored the importance of GNA, saying, the Agency was a media platform for people to confirm their doubts because of its credibility and authenticity.

He admonished government to invest in GNA because it served as a wire service for other media houses, churning out credible and unbiased information.

Mr Sakyi-Addo said diplomats relied on GNA for information and it was imperative for government to retool the agency to perform its function in an efficient manner.

He called on management to revert to the night shift to cover unattended stories in the night stressing that "GNA is an asset to our national security and we have to protect it".

"GNA is more relevant today than before, government must resource the agency to continue with its operations".

Sir Isaac Fritz Andoh, a foer staff of the Agency expressed concern about management of the Agency for renting their property since it had a huge strategic plan of transforming the Agency.

Mr Peter Kaba, former Staff of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, advised management to conduct a comprehensive analysis on the strength and weaknesses of the Agency and convince government for support.

Mr A.C Ohene, Managing Director, Adom Multimedia advised management to also develop a media content that would meet the needs of clients.

This, he explained, would gain public interest and enable the Agency to compete favourably in the world.

