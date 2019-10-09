news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Accra, Oct 9, GNA - Mrs Frema Osei Opare, the Chief of Staff has re-affirmed government’s desire of creating opportunities for all especially children and women to ensure inclusive development.

She said government had instituted initiatives including the free Senior High School, Planting for Food and Jobs, the Nation Builders Corps and other entrepreneurial support system would propel economic growth and ensure prosperity for all.

The Chief of Staff said this in Accra at a stakeholder’s dialogue on the theme: “Inclusive Development and Public Policy Performance: Prospects for Child-Responsiveness and the Way Forward”.

Mrs Opare said government in partnership with the private sector was committed to meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs) to optimize holistic development especially for the vulnerable in society.

“The SDG invokes growth that is sustainable and creates the needed opportunity for all. Inclusive growth is fundamental to achieving the country’s vision through democratic, fair and transparent system”, she said.

Since 2016, Ghana has reviewed progress towards inclusive growth and development and achieving more equitable resource allocation.

Ghana’s commitment to equitable and sustainable development has been operationalized in the country’s 1992 Constitution and through adherence to international standards such as the SDGs and the Africa agenda of 2063.

She expressed concerns about gaps in inequality, which had affected the marginalized society, adding that government was working assiduously to address the lapses and ensure that no individual was short-change in terms of development.

Mrs Opare noted that most African governments had developed good policies but weak implementation, stressing that the country was keen on ensuring that government plans were put into action for sustained development.

“Government is taking steps to ensure equitable distribution of all resources to the citizenry to reduce poverty and improve the living standards of the people”.

She called on all and sundry to dialogue on national issues dispassionately and ensure that national policies and programmes were child-responsive to cater for the total well-being of Ghanaian children.

Professor George Gyan-Baffour, the Minister of Planning reiterated government’s assurance to promoting and implementing policies that have a positive impact on the welfare of children in the country.

He said government would continue to pursue prudent and innovative policies to ensure a stable and conducive environment that promote inclusive job opportunities and sustainable development.

Professor Stephen Adei, the Chairman, National Development Planning Commission said children were vulnerable because they depended on their parents for living, and that it was incumbent on authorities to institute policies that would prioritise the child and the family.

He called for synergies between institutions working for and in relation to children to maximize the full benefits of their development.

Dr Yoshimi Nishino, the Chief of Policy and Evidence, United Nations Children’s Fund commended government’s commitment to prioritising children’s issues through its policies, especially education, health care services, nutrition, sanitation and child protection.

She called on government to invest in child development for better future, saying, ‘early child development is internationally recognised as producing a high return on investment for national economic growth and competitiveness’.

GNA