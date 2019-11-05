news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams/Priscilla Oye Ofori, GNA

Accra, Nov. 5, GNA - Mrs Akosua Frema Opare, the Chief of Staff, has re-affirmed government’s commitment to supporting the civil service to deliver cutting-edge services to the citizenry to lead the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.

She said since 2017, government had provided resources that led to the training and promotion of about 8,000 civil service staff.

Mrs Opare said this in a speech read on her behalf at a lecture to mark this year's Civil Service Week and Awards Night in Accra.

The event is on the theme: "Improving Service Delivery to Promote Ghana Beyond Aid".

The Ghana Beyond Aid agenda was to develop an awakening in all Ghanaians that, the country needs to be self-sufficient for national development.

She said the theme enjoined the civil service to give of their best to improve service delivery.

"To be able to survive in this competitive global environment, the service must witness a positive change in attitude and behavior," she added.

She said with the introduction of the Right to Information, it was expected that all Ministries and Departments would use all available and enhanced electronic channels to provide timely and adequate information to its clients.

Mrs Opare said over the years, the Service had witnessed various reforms including the Civil Service Reform Programme (1987-1993) and the Civil Service Improvement Programme (1993-2014), aimed at improving service delivery.

She said government had launched the National Public Sector Reform Strategy (2018-2023) to improve performance in the public sector to be responsive to the needs of the citizens and private sector for sustained development.

The Chief of Staff charged civil servants to cease to be self-serving and focus on the delivery of effective public services to boost private sector performance and create jobs and wealth for the citizenry.

Dr Eric Oduro Osae, Technical Advisor, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, called on the public to come out massively to vote in favour of District Level Elections in the upcoming referendum.

He said voting, which is slated for December 17, would help enhance and strengthen the decentralization process of governance in the country.

Dr Osae urged citizens to massively vote "YES", for political parties to participate in the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in their various constituencies to help strengthen democracy in the country.

He said the Electoral Commission would in December, 2019 conduct the district level elections and would require citizens to vote for their Unit Committee Chairs, their Assembly members as well as Vote "Yes" or "No" to support or not to support, the participation of political parties in the election of MMDCEs.

He explained that 40 per cent out of the total registered voters must turn out to vote, and out of the 40 per cent, 75 per cent must vote in favour of the referendum to enable political parties participate fully in the District Level Elections.

Mr Heyford Atta Krufi, Chief Executive Officer of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority, touching on improved pension scheme for the country, advised civil servants and the public to plan towards their retirements to reap the benefits when they are on pension.

He said the complexity of pension products, particularly private pensions and their administration placed huge responsibilities on the Pensions Regulator to protect Scheme members and to come up with measures to uplift the pension industry.

Mr Krufi stated that the total pension assets for both the social security scheme and the private pension schemes increased from GH¢5.1 billion in 2012 representing 6.75 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to GH¢22.2 billion representing 7.1 per cent of GDP in 2018.

