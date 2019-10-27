news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA – Government has cautioned the public against patronising unverified social media accounts for business transactions and other services.



A statement issued and signed by Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, said those unverified accounts are mostly created in the names of public institutions, ministers, members of parliament and other public figures.

It said those fake accounts are used as platforms to promise jobs, scholarships, contracts and senior high school or national service placements.

In exchange, victims are lured into making advance cash payments to secure the offers.

It said since August 2019, the security agencies have recorded a significant upsurge in the use of fake accounts, particularly on Facebook, to swindle unsuspecting citizens of various sums of money and other valuable items.

It said though the security agencies and Social Media Service Providers are making the necessary efforts to clamp down on these activities, government is calling on the public to heighten its sense of awareness on social media, particularly when dealing with accounts purporting to be those of government officials.

The public is advised to avoid transacting any pecuniary business with accounts of government functionaries via social media and report any suspicious activity to the Police immediately.

It said government and all other stakeholders will continue to deepen cyber security efforts in the country.

