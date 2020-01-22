news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA



KpareKpare (O/R), Jan. 22, GNA - The chiefs and people of KpareKpare in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region have appealed to government to rehabilitate the KpareKpare Dam to save the community from water crisis.

The dam, which serves as a source of drinking water for the people in KpareKpare and its catchment areas is out of use, compelling women and school children to travel long distances in search of water.

Nana Atta Foster Owusu III, Chief of KpareKpare who made the appeal on behalf of people in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the situation was affecting the livelihoods of the people.

He said the situation was also having a serious toll on education because most school children used classes hours in search of water.

Nana Owusu said the dam constructed in 1946, had over the years supplied water to communities such as Abongo Akura, Okuma Akura, Chamba Akura and Torgbui korfe.

Mr Isaac Kaliwa the newly elected Assembly member for the area also urged government and philanthropists to help address the water situation in the area.

