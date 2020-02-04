news, story, article

By Christabella Arko, GNA



Accra, Feb. 04, GNA — Elder Amos Kevin-Annan, Deputy Youth Director of the Church of Pentecost at the weekend urged Christian couples to develop a positive mindset towards their partners if their marriages are to be fruitful and become a success.

He said marriage partners should eschew negative attitudes such as anger, selfishness, secularism, suspicion, split personality and seared conscience that worked against marriages.

The Pentecost Elder gave the advice in a sermon at the Fountain of Glory Assemblies of God Church in Accra, on the topic; "Our Marriage Must Work"

He emphasized that couples should rather see each other as both “ a blessing and a burden”.

He said this would enable them to build a stronger marriage life and reduce the incidence of divorces that had brought many otherwise fruitful marriages to an abrupt end.

Elder Kevin-Annan said to create a successful and a happy home, couples should see each other as helpmates, control their anger and suspicions, show loyalty, love, respect, dedication, teamwork and understanding to each other.

He reminded couples that, there would be a period of tranquility and turbulence in every marriage, saying in times as that they should avoid marriage comparisons, particularly to those seen in movies.

“Take telenovelas out of your head, stop comparing your marriage life with what you see on TV. Marriage is a serious business, face your own reality,” he reiterated.

He advised wives to make the home a welcoming place for their husbands and children so as not to push them away and find solace in other women or company.

He said women could do this by finding sweet names to call their partners and also be the fire extinguishers who always strived for peace and harmony in the home.

“Wives should stop calling their husbands by the name of their first born child. If you call your husband Kojo Papa and tomorrow Kojo is not there, what name will you call him with again? Be a sweet talker as a woman,” he stated.

Elder Kevin-Annan mentioned that, marriages become stagnant if one partner finds alternatives for the other partner saying, “Couples should make each other their utmost priority over work, family and colleagues”.

He also admonished the youth to be cautious of the things they see while dating or courting as some things when overlooked might repeat itself in the marriage.

He further entreated pastors and church leaders to hand over abusive men to the police after praying for them to serve as a deterrent to others.

