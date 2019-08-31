news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 31 GNA - Goldkey Properties Limited, a Real Estate developer, has announced plans to reshape the future of living and doing business in the city of Accra with the launch of its Cantonment City projects.

Madam Fuseina Abu, the Managing Director, GoldKey Properties, said the company has made various investments towards creating the new multinational business hub in Accra.

Madam Abu was speaking during a media tour of the Company's projects in Accra.

It was to create the opportunity for the media to be introduced to the Goldkey brand, which has been at the forefront of revolutionalising the Ghanaian Real-Estate sector for over two decades, and also have a first-hand experience of the company’s plan to impact Accra’s business landscape through the Cantonments City development.

The tour took members of the press through some of the Goldkey's mixed-used facilities, which made up the Cantonments City development.

She said the facilities covers an area of approximately 8 acres and 62,000 square meters on Rangoon lane in Cantonments.

She said the project is set to be established as a landmark development that meets the growing demands for spaces that support the commercial, recreational and residential demands in Accra's booming business ecosystem.

"With aspirations to become the City's preferred high street destination for world renowned local and multinational companies and global brands, the development already boasts of brands like Huawei, Vivo Energy, PricewaterCoopers and Ernst &Young among others," she added.

The Managing Director expressed the Company's excitement in showcasing progress made with the Cantonments City ahead of his official launch towards the end of the year.

She said, "As Accra evolves into an increasingly global city, Cantonments City has been thoughtfully designed to align with this growth."

She said with a focus on sustainability, the City would have a mix of functional and creative commercial spaces, amenities, recreational and residential options.

Madam Abu said with Cantonments City, they look forward to contributing to the ease of doing business on Accra by offering an ideal positioning for businesses to build and elevate their brand.

She said the Cantonments City, mixed-use development features; five commercial buildings, two residential blocks of apartments, a retail mall, a boutique hotel, restaurants and cafes, dedicated multi-level parking and a green park.

"The mixed-use development concept promotes a healthy work-life balance for both workers and residents in Accra’s evolving business landscape," she said.

Mr Alexander Dordor, the Commercial Project Manager of Goldkey Properties, said the company has so far developed an area of approximately over 60,000 sqm for rental and commercial purposes in locations at Airport, Ridge, Labone, Abelemkpe and East Legon.

He said their properties were designed with the users in mind with security and safety as one of their priorities.

“Our properties are well secured and well-designed to the taste and preferences of the users”, he added.

