By Justina Paaga/Evans Quayson, GNA



Takoradi, Oct. 20, GNA - GoldFields Ghana Limited at the weekend presented a cheque for GH¢ 68,000.00 towards the upcoming Western Regional Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards, scheduled for November 9.



The cheque covers a comprehensive medical insurance package for 20 retired journalists in the Region to access quality healthcare, and also to purchase a number of computers, which would be presented to deserving journalists.

Mr Francis Eduku, the Vice President and Head of Human Resource, GoldFields West Africa, at a short presentation ceremony, commended the Regional Executive of the GJA for prioritising the health needs of their retired colleagues.

He said journalists played an important role in national development and pledged the company’s support towards any worthy cause of the Association.

Specifically, he said, journalists had helped to shape the mining industry by monitoring its activities and ensuring accountability as well as protecting the environment in line with sustainable mining practices and compliance with rules and regulations.



Mr Moses Dotse Aklorbortu, the Western Regional Chairman of the GJA, commended Goldfields for answering swiftly to the call to sponsor the Regional Awards.

He said most journalists worked under poor conditions of service, which was manifested in their retirement, and that the medical insurance would reduce their burden of accessing quality healthcare.

Mr Aklorbortu said the GJA would focus on the welfare of journalists while in active service and when they retire.

The Awards would honour journalists and media houses whose reportage had made positive impacts on the Region.

It would be held on the theme: "Redefining Corporate Social Responsibility: Moving from Handouts to Legacy Projects; The Role of the Gate Keeper."

GNA