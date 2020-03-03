news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Tarkwa (W/R), March 3, GNA - Gold Fields Ghana Foundation has spent $314,784.48 United State dollars to rehabilitate the Nana Angu, University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) and Post office link roads.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Tarkwa, Mr Alfred Baku, the Executive Vice President and Head of Gold Fields West Africa, said the 2.4 kilometer road, which used to be dusty and inaccessible would now ease vehicular traffic in Tarkwa.

He said this would also bring relieve to motorists, who commuted within the Tarkwa Township as they now have alternative routes to go about their duties.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Mr Glibert Kennedy Asmah, expressed appreciation to Gold Fields Ghana for their continuous support to the development of the Municipality.

Nana Adarkwa Bediako III, Gyasehene of Apinto Divisional Council on his part, urged the Assembly to adopt good maintenance culture to keep the road in good sharp for it to last the test of time.

