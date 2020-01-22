news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 22, GNA - Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has said his outfit has been supporting the various sports federations in Ghana since 2017, in a bid to get many athletes to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



Mr. Nunoo Mensah said the GOC through support from Africa National Olympic committees Association (ANOCA) has awarded financial support to all the national federations going through the 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers.

“It is not only football that we supported, we gave Rugby, Football and Boxing, $8,000 each, whilst Cycling, Volleyball, Badminton, Swimming and Fencing received $5,000 each, with Taekwondo and Shooting receiving $3,000 each.

"Weightlifting received $7,000 during their qualifiers and other federations who will be going through their qualifiers would also receive similar support”, Nunoo Mensah told the press.

The experienced Sports Administrator, who is also the president of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF), urged the federations who have benefited from ANOCA funds to use it judiciously to build their capacities to enable them to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan in July and August.

He thanked ANOCA for the wonderful support and tasked all the federations that have benefited to utilized it efficiently and effectively to make the qualification to the Olympic Games.

He added that the GOC is focused on improving the Amasaman land which has been developed from a forest to a community park.

The leadership of the GOC accounted for the total support given to the various national teams to help them in the qualifications route to the 2020 Tokyo Games.

GNA