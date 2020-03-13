news, story, article

By Sylvia Sika Afealetey, GNA



Peki (V/R), March 13, GNA - The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation has supported Peki Senior High School in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region with 240 mono desks.





The Foundation also presented six maker boards, and six teacher writing tables and chairs, aimed at providing conducive environment to enhance teaching and learning in the School.

Dr Dominic Eduah, Executive Director of GNPC Foundation, said the Foundation was providing the support because it recognised education as one of the tools that could be used in individual and societal development.





He said the support was also to complement efforts by the government in ensuring quality education in the country as government alone could not shoulder all the challenges bedevilling the educational sector.

Dr. Eduah said the Foundation operated on a three pillar- education and training, environment and social amenities and economic empowerment, and had so far provided about 13,000 mono-desks to schools across the country, adding that similar support would be extended to other schools.

Mr Ernest Kodzo Mallet, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for South Dayi in the Volta Region said infrastructure and furniture deficit in schools in the District were challenges the Government and Ghana Education Service (GES) were working towards addressing.

He said the Government and Ministry of Education were determining to ensure that free senior high school was in a conducive environment to make learning effective and advised the students to take good care of the furniture.





Mr Jonathan Delase Agbley, Headmaster of Peki Senior High School, commended GNPC Foundation for the gesture and called on stakeholders and non-governmental organisations to come on board to support Peki Senior High School with other amenities.

GNA