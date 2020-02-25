news, story, article

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA



Daboase (W/R), Feb. 25, GNA – The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation, has handed over a newly constructed six unit classroom block to the Daboase Senior High Technical School in the Western Region.

The Foundation also stocked the classrooms with 240 mono desks, seven white boards, and seven teacher’s tables and chairs.

In a short ceremony to mark the occasion, Dr Dominic Eduah, Executive Director, GNPC Foundation, said this commissioning is symbolic of the Foundation’s aim to continually impact lives.

Dr Eduah commended the traditional leaders and people of Daboase for their cooperation and support towards the project contractor, adding that the Foundation was set to also provide a borehole system for the school.

He said: “In the next five years, we will impact on more than ten million Ghanaians through our projects under three thematic areas: Education and Training; Economic Empowerment and Environment; and Social Amenities”.

He said the Foundation is currently undertaking projects in all sixteen regions of Ghana; in addition “we are set to begin new projects in the Oti, Volta, Greater Accra, and the Eastern regions.

Madam Irene Rebecca Apaw, Headmistress of the School, thanked the Foundation for coming to the school’s aid saying the classroom block would help with the effort to accommodate more students.

She said “after the introduction of the free SHS policy, enrollment increased, but our old site was in such a deplorable state and we didn’t have sufficient space for our new numbers.

“We are grateful to GNPC Foundation and to all other organizations that have provided us with these facilities and we look forward to more infrastructural growth”.

Madam Christina Winful, the District Director of Education, commended GNPC Foundation for its massive contribution to societal change and stressed on the need for continued collaboration to maximize efforts.

