By Hafsa Obeng, GNA



Accra, Feb. 17, GNA - The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation, has donated two new hospital equipment to the Nana Hima Dekyi Hospital in Dixcove in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.

The equipment, a clinical Chemical Analyzer and a Haematology Analyzer, were donated to the hospital following an earlier request.





Dr Dominic Eduah, the Executive Director, GNPC Foundation said the Foundation’s vision was to impact the lives of at least 10 million Ghanaians within five years of its operation as a CSR unit of GNPC Ghana.

“Our focus is structurally defined to ensure that communities and people benefit. Health is one of the ways to achieve this,” he said.

He lauded the hospital management and staff for their service to the people, and tasked them to uphold the highest maintenance culture and manage the equipment well to ensure longevity and efficiency.

He also took the opportunity to announce the downward revision of GNPC’s scholarship amounts for undergraduates from the previous GH¢ 9,000 to GH¢ 7,000 per year.





Dr Eduah cited increase in the number of applicants and the need to upscale the scholarship beneficiaries as reasons, assuring that the revised amount would still cater adequately for the needs of scholars.

Dr Asampong Brobbey, Medical Superintendent of the hospital expressed his gratitude to the GNPC Foundation for extending support to the hospital which has, for about 50 years now, served the people of Ahanta West and beyond albeit under-resourced.

He outlined several challenges facing the health facility and indicated how the new equipment would improve service delivery.

He said the hospital received several cases that needed further investigations, but due to the lack of requisite machines, patrons were referred to facilities in Takoradi and in distant places, which was not always the best.

“As much as we needed these machines, it is always going to be impossible to fund their procurement with monies generated internally as it is woefully inadequate.

“We can only keep running to bodies like GNPC Ghana to support us,” he added.

According to Mr Ebenezer Kojo Kum, Member of Parliament for Ahanta West Constituency, said the laboratory equipment marked a giant step towards delivering better health services to patrons.

He said; “To better care for the sick and guide them back to good health, every medical facility needs to better understand the illness and this is done through further testing and investigations and for this, we look forward to Dixcove Hospital serving many patrons from far and near”.

Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove, Nana Hima Dekyi XIV, reiterated the importance of the relations between corporate Ghana and traditional authorities as partners of change.

He challenged other corporate organisations to emulate GNPC’s efforts at improving the conditions of people and communities within its production enclave and Ghana at large.

