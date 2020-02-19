news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh/NanaOye Gyimah, GNA



Cape Coast, Feb. 19, GNA - The Central Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has stepped up intensive fire safety education campaigns for fishers on safe handling of premix fuel.

The move was geared towards effectively assuaging the occurrences of recent fire outbreaks resulting from improper handling of premix fuel, causing destruction to lives and hard-earned property at Kormantse and Elmina in the Region.

The intensified campaigns, which would be extended to other fishing communities will empower fishers on basic fire safety tips to get them familiarise themselves with innovative fire prevention measures to drastically reduce the persistent fire outbreaks.

Addressing separate durbars held at Cape Coast and Elmina on Tuesday, Divisional Officer 1 (D01), John Amarlai Amartey, Regional Commander, said the move formed part of measures to stem the tide of fire outbreaks at premix station across the Region.

The GNFS had been proactive and moved away from the fire-fighting approach to fire safety and prevention, hence the focus on such communities to imbibe in them safety consciousness for them to rake in their support.

The Regional Fire Commander told the gathering that when fire starts, even if it was tackled at the incipient stage, one or two items will definitely be destroyed and therefore it must be prevented at all cost.

He told the fishers to desist from keeping their premix fuel in their living rooms or near naked fires including lighted candles, naked wire and kitchen among others, as was the case in infernos at Kormantse and Elmina.

“As a people, we cannot downplay good fire safety practices to protect lives and property across the country."

He recommended that premix fuel be kept in containers along the coast under lock and key to prevent pilfering and to reduce fatalities and damage in case of explosion.

"Just observe these safety precautions to save your life and that of your loved ones. Report whenever you suspect or have challenges with the safe storage of any fuel, don't die through negligence," he added.

According to him, fire safety practices were a way of life, for which reason it was imperative for every citizen to endeavour to adhere to best practices at wherever we find ourselves.

Using a piece of drama to drum home the essence of fire safety, the Service reiterated its commitment to sustain the campaign in schools, churches and mosques, workplaces and within its communities.

The GNFS will continue to provide technical advice for building plans in respect of machinery and structural layouts to facilitate escape from fire, rescue operations and fire management and inspection.

The Regional Fire Commander stated that the management of fires was a shared responsibility therefore, it behoved on all to take prudent measures and also adhere to safety precautions.

GNA