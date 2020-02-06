news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA



Ahotokurom (C/R), Feb.06, GNA – Personnel of the Central Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) on Wednesday paid a visit to the Padre Pio Rehabilitation Centre at Ahotokurom, near Abkaful to interact with the inmates.

Led by the Regional Commander, DOI John Amartey and his Deputy, DOI Joy Ayim, the personnel were there with their brass band to entertain the inmates and shared candies for them.

They later presented assorted items worth thousands of Ghana cedis purchased through individual contributions by personnel including used clothing, bottles of soft drinks, sachets of water, biscuits, soaps, detergents and toiletries among others.

The Padre Pio Rehabilitation Centre was established in the early 1980s and operates as a family support and day care centre for children and young adults with special needs and those who are unable to live independently.

Presenting the items, the Regional Commander said the gesture was to empathize with the needy in the society and pledged their continuous support to run the institution.

He explained that the GNFS, despite its core mandate of rendering rescue services and fighting fire; the Service also rendered humanitarian services according to Act 537, hence the reason for the support.

DO1 Amartey commended the care givers at the centre for the sacrificial work they were rendering and encouraged them to continue to give of their best.

Mr Charles Atindogo who received the items on behalf of the centre, expressed appreciation to the Service for the gesture and pledged that the items would be used for the intended purposes.

He indicated that the Centre spent over GH¢52,000.00 monthly to cater for the needs of the inmates and other people with special needs in the community and stressed that donations had always been a great relief to them.

It would strive to ensure that there was a safe, clean and secured place for the displaced, the disadvantaged and the marginalised to live with the opportunity to reintegrate into local community life.

He therefore appealed to the public to support the centre to ensure the sustainability of its work.

GNA